Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David LaFlair
1955 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1955
DIED
November 17, 2020
David LaFlair's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Siler Funeral Service in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Siler Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Siler Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Siler Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I can honestly say that David was my friend. He was the kind of person that would go out of his way to help others. He is missed. May God be with him and his family. Baker
James Baker
Friend
November 24, 2020