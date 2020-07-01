Our loving father, grandpa, great grandpa, son, brother and friend, David LaMar Windley, passed away on June 29, 2020 after a courageous cancer battle and a stroke following his latest surgery. Dave was born on October 28, 1953 to Earl LaMar Windley and Elaine Bolton. Dave decided to join this Earth two weeks early and has been a fighter for life ever since. As a young child he had Rheumatic Fever. As an adult he fought cancer twice. The second time it came back with a vengeance.



Dave attended elementary schools in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1972. Dave worked as a journeyman machinist at Thiokol and Autoliv. He received his Journeyman Machinist Certificate from Sharp Machine Shop in Ogden.



He married Joanne Oki on December 15, 1973 in Brigham City. They raised two daughters and were later divorced.



He loved to go fishing, camping and deer hunting. He also loved classic muscle cars and the car show at Peach Days each year.



Dave is survived by his mother, Elaine Bolton Windley; daughters, Michelle (Shane) Hinck & Lindsey (Ryan) Houts; 6 grandkids; 1 1/2 great grandkids; brother Brian (Jenn) Windley.



He is preceded in death by his father, Earl LaMar Windley; brother Allen G. Windley; sister-in-law, Karen Olson Windley.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gillies Funeral Chapel. Due to COVID-19 we will be practicing social distancing and please wear a mask.



The family would like to thank the Intermountain Hospice Team for their care and support.



Click this link to view additional details about David's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/david-windley



Interment will follow at the Brigham City Cemetery.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.