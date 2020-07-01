Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ogden Obituaries
David Leon Seedenburg Jr.
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1953
DIED
June 14, 2020
David Leon Seedenburg, Jr.

September 10 1953 ~ June 14, 2020



David Leon Seedenburg, Jr. passed away on June 14, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

David loved being outdoors especially running, hiking, biking, and camping. His favorite vacations included rafting the Snake River near Jackson and exploring Yellowstone. He completed over 24 marathons and qualified for the Boston Marathon multiple times.

Family was the most important thing to David.

Survivors include is wife of 47 years, Charlotte; son, Derek; daughter-in-law, Jacie and adored granddaughter, Charlie; nine siblings including four sisters and five brothers; one aunt and three uncles.

David will be greatly missed and never forgotten by all of his loved ones.

Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.