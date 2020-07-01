David Leon Seedenburg, Jr.



David Leon Seedenburg, Jr. passed away on June 14, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.



David loved being outdoors especially running, hiking, biking, and camping. His favorite vacations included rafting the Snake River near Jackson and exploring Yellowstone. He completed over 24 marathons and qualified for the Boston Marathon multiple times.



Family was the most important thing to David.



Survivors include is wife of 47 years, Charlotte; son, Derek; daughter-in-law, Jacie and adored granddaughter, Charlie; nine siblings including four sisters and five brothers; one aunt and three uncles.



David will be greatly missed and never forgotten by all of his loved ones.





