David Lewis's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home website.
Published by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
