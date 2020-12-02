Menu
David Lubanovich
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1936
DIED
November 27, 2020
David Lubanovich's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ferfolia Funeral Home website.

Published by Ferfolia Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Calling hours
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 W. Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills, Ohio
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Rita Catholic Church
2820 Baldwin Road, Solon, Ohio
One of the kindest men I ever met. It was always a pleasure to see his smiling face and to speak with him. He will be missed by many.
Meg Reider
Friend
December 1, 2020
Love you
Ken and cher rink
Friend
December 1, 2020
a loved one
November 30, 2020