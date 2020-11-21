Menu
David Marsh
1956 - 2016
BORN
April 6, 1956
DIED
September 1, 2016
David Marsh's passing at the age of 60 on Thursday, September 01, 2016 has been publicly announced by Bohn Funeral Home in Reedsville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bohn Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Church Hill Cemetery
Church Lane, Reedsville, Pennsylvania 17084
Bohn Funeral Home
