David Mascia
1973 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1973
DIED
November 4, 2020
David Mascia's passing at the age of 47 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geibel Funeral Home in Butler, PA .

Published by Geibel Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Geibel Funeral Home
Dear Dr. and Mrs. Mascia,
I enjoyed my years babysitting your boys and was so saddened by the news of David’s passing. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I have many fond memories of all of you.
Love,
Elisa
Elisa (Graham) Hughes
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dear Janet and Jack,
Our sincere sympathy for the loss of your son. Words cannot express our heartful sympathy for you in this time...
Kathy and Clark Gordon
Clark and Kathy Gordon
Friend
November 10, 2020
I will always remember Dave from our time as kids running around Meridian. My thoughts and prayers to his family. I am truly sorry for your loss.
Patrick McCurdy
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about your loss. I remember Dave from BHS. I enjoyed sharing many laughs with him and his great sense of humor. I have not seen him since our days in school but will remember him fondly. Prayers to his daughter, his parents and all that loved him.
Kelly English Zaccari
Friend
November 10, 2020
Janet Damin
November 9, 2020
R.I.P old friend. I’m glad you and I got a chance to connect last summer ... Fly high
Chad Shriver
Friend
November 8, 2020