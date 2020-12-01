Menu
David McMurray
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1962
DIED
September 1, 2020
ABOUT
Special Olympics
David McMurray's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, September 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg in Fitchburg, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
5
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes
243 Water Street, Fitchburg, Massachusetts 01420
Sep
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Church (Fitchburg)
333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, Massachusetts 01420
