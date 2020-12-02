Menu
David Moore
1973 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1973
DIED
November 24, 2020
David Moore's passing at the age of 46 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin in Elgin, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
Funeral services provided by:
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin
