Our dad, David, 79, returned to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 6. Dad was born May 10, 1941, in Salt Lake City to Guadalupe Sr and Maria DeLeon Mora.David married Ernestine Chavez June 2004, but they had been together for 54 years. They lived in Oakland, CA for about 20 years, then returned to Ogden.David attended Ogden City Schools. He was employed by General Electric of Oakland, CA, and retired after over 30 years of civil service at Hill Air Force Base. David served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961, stationed in Korea.David was an avid ""Raiders"" fan and he loved John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe.David is survived by his wife, Ernestine, daughter Gina Valdez and stepdaughters; Christine (Trini) Gil, Debbie Delgado, and Bunny (Rick) Hernandez, nine grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers; Richard (Ceria) Mora, Albert (Bernedette) Mora, and sisters Olga (Jim) Salas, Yolanda Flores, and Kathy Mora.David is preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren, a son-in-law, five brothers, and three sisters.Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. 514 24th St. Ogden, Utah.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 16, from 6 – 8 p.m. with Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St. Ogden, Utah.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.