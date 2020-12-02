Menu
David Mummey
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1958
DIED
November 29, 2020
David Mummey's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

So very sorry for Dave’s passing. I remember Dave being an imposing figure in the Fairlawn hallways. He was a genuine guy that took no guff. He always had my utmost respect because of his integrity. God bless his soul.
Kevin Inman
Friend
November 30, 2020
Im very sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of Dave from childhood to middle age. He had a great sense of humor. We are praying that God will comfort you at this difficult time.
Jim Kinninger
Friend
November 30, 2020