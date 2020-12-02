Menu
David Murphy
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1946
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
David Murphy's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford in Sanford, NC .

Published by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home
600 West Main Street, Sanford, North Carolina 27332
Nov
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lee Memory Gardens
2600 Hawkins Ave, Sanford, North Carolina 27330
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
