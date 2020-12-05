David Nail's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dominick T Adamo Funeral & Crematory Services in Mifflinburg, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dominick T Adamo Funeral & Crematory Services website.
Published by Dominick T Adamo Funeral & Crematory Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.