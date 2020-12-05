Menu
David Parker
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1943
DIED
October 23, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
University Of Iowa
David Parker's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations in Brevard, NC .

Published by Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations
