David Allen Perry



September 4, 1986 ~ July 13, 2020







David Allen Perry, 33, passed peacefully from this world on Monday, July 13, 2020, in his sleep while visiting with his best friend on Planet Earth and official "Brother from another Mother", Parnez Newbill.



He was born on September 4, 1986 to Chris and Carolyn Perry. David was born and raised in the Ogden area and graduated from Northridge High in 2005.



David was a lifelong basketball fan and player. He started shooting at the age of two. He had the opportunity to play wheelchair basketball at the highest levels including time with the Weber State Wheelin Wildcats and the Wheelin Jazz of the NWBA.



David had a ready smile and infectious laugh, and despite the many trials never complained. He was always worried more about the feelings of others than his own.



In the end his broken and tired body could not contain the size of the spirit within.



David is survived by his parents; sister, Samantha Lyn Perry; grandma, JaNae Penrod; his "Mimi" Judith Lynn Perry; honorary little brother, Ben "Bam Bam" Beasley and his dog, Smokey.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.