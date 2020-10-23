Menu
David Charles Peterson
1963 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1963
DIED
October 21, 2020
David Charles Peterson

Age 57 of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on October 21, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.

David was a friend to everybody. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
One of David's last requests was that for all who knew him, to take a moment to think of a special memory of him.

He is survived by his sister, Karen Peterson; brother, Steven (Bethany) Peterson; aunt, Suzanne Signore; uncle to, Bridget (Edward) Madden, Jason (Lauren) Gomez, Celeste Delaney, Stephanie Peterson, Katie Peterson and Mychelle Peterson; sister-in-law, Sheryl Peterson and many great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his father, Howard Peterson and mother, Margaret (Coll) Peterson, and by his brother, Kevin Peterson. At this time, services will be held privately.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
so sorry for your loss i will miss dave he was very helpful to my brother gary and i always laughed when we were together
sandy biddle
October 23, 2020