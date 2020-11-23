Menu
David Phillips
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1940
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Army
David Phillips's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel in Verona, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel website.

Published by Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My sincere sympathy to the family, My sister Pat and I shared many happy times with Dave and his parents. "God saw him growing tired, a cure not meant to be, so He wrapped his arms around him and whispered, "Come with me" !!
Cousin Hilda Lou Thoni Sitkie
November 15, 2020