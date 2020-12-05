Menu
David Plyler
1969 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1969
DIED
December 2, 2020
David Plyler's passing at the age of 51 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
