David Rezendes's passing at the age of 38 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by South Coast Chapel Mortuary LLC in East Freetown, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the South Coast Chapel Mortuary LLC website.
Published by South Coast Chapel Mortuary LLC on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.