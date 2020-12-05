Menu
David Rezendes
1982 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1982
DIED
November 8, 2020
David Rezendes's passing at the age of 38 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by South Coast Chapel Mortuary LLC in East Freetown, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the South Coast Chapel Mortuary LLC website.

Published by South Coast Chapel Mortuary LLC on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
South Coast Chapel Mortuary LLC
