David Rodgers's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman in Quitman, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman website.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman on Nov. 16, 2020.
