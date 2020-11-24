Menu
David Ross
1924 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1924
DIED
October 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
David Ross's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, OH .

Published by Miller-Huck Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
