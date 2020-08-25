Obituary for David Karl Schmid, age 88 yrs. who passed away 21 Aug 2020. David was born 6 April 1932 in Bear Lake Valley (Bern) to Nellie and Robert Schmid. He was the 6th child in a family of 11 children and was 2nd generation from Switzerland. His ties with his Schmid siblings ran deep and true. He loved his nieces and nephews.

David grew up in a small Swiss community in Bern, Idaho attending all 8 grades in a 2 room school house and graduated from Montpelier High School. He served in the US Air Force for 4 years during the Korean War and German occupation. He spent 3½ years in Germany as the paymaster working with 8 currencies.

Maxine Butikofer became his bride 6 Sept 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. They shared a very close bond for 59 years. He is a beloved husband, Father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He majored in Finance and accounting at the University of Utah, graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle and became a Financial Planner in Denver, Colorado. His 32-year professional career in Banking with Commercial Security Bank and Key Bank took him to Grantsville, Tooele and Salt Lake City. Some of his community involvement included BSA District Chairman, Tooele Co. United Way chairman, and Red Cross Bd. of Directors. He was a

member of the Lions Group for 20 yrs. (focused on Vision), worked on the Grantsville "Old Folks Sociable"- a huge event each year.

David's LDS Church service has included serving 3 missions- Germany (2 ½ yrs.), Knoxville Tenn. (18 months-couple in the Office) and South Davis Community Hospital (3 years).

He spent 19 years as a Bountiful Temple worker. He loved his fellow temple workers.

Other church callings included Bishop of Tooele 11th Ward for 6 ½ yrs, Stake High Council, Bishoprics, Executive Secretary Ward Mission leader and the Scouting and Youth programs.

His life was one of sweet service and sacrifice. He had the ability to work with people and garnered their trust.

He loved his gardens and built a greenhouse once, coin collecting, travel (25 countries), photography, camping and worked in the 2002 Utah Olympics on Temple square and used his German many times.

He is survived by his wife Maxine, Son Richard (Sara) Centerville, and their 4 children- Shelby (Jordan) Call, Haley (Josh) Carpenter, Riley and Matthew and Linden (late Robert) and their 2 children Laurel and Robert John and a great grandson Jackson Call.

He has 3 surviving siblings- Zenna Mae Bridges, Connie Jensen and Marvin Schmid.

He was preceded in death by a son Robert (1995), his parents and siblings Anna Vigos, Dorothy Gilgen, Alice Gorcinsky, Emma Lou Skinner and 2 brothers Robert and Ivins.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Bountiful Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. A viewing will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at Russon Mortaury, 295 North Main, Bountiful. (Covid protocol).

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.