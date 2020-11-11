Menu
David Simmons
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1933
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
David Simmons's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by L R Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville, KY .

Published by L R Petty Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
LR Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
LR Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
