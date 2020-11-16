Menu
David Singley
1958 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1958
DIED
November 15, 2020
David Singley's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home in Ringtown, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 W Main St, Ringtown, Pennsylvania 17967
Funeral services provided by:
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
