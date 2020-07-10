David Lin Stephens, 59, passed away July 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born June 11, 1961 in Logan, Utah the son of Barbara Linford and Roger LeRoy Stephens. Being raised in Logan, he graduated from Logan High School. He graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business.



As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served as a missionary in the California Fresno mission. He served in the Bishopric, Elders Quorum, Young Men's and High Priest presidencies. Through home teaching, ministering, and teaching others about the gospel, he rarely missed an opportunity to serve others. He was also a great supporter of his wife and her callings. David greatly valued his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.



David married Lisa Sperry on May 21, 1993 in the Salt Lake City Temple. After they were married, they lived in Salt Lake City. David and Lisa later moved to Ogden, where they bought a home and raised four children. He took an active part in creating and enjoying a Christ-centered home.



He was a hard worker and loved serving others. While growing up he helped with his grandfather's dairy farm in Montpelier, Idaho. He appreciated the lessons he learned with that experience. David was able to own and run his own Window Cleaning Business for 28 years, working from the Salt Lake Valley to Logan. He loved to do things outdoors and with family and friends. He enjoyed camping, road trips, family gatherings, the beach, hiking and fishing. He valued learning new things, watching documentaries and reading the dictionary.



David is survived by his wife, Lisa; children, Christopher Adam Stephens, Shantel Amber (João Pedro) Rodrigues, Joseph Daniel Stephens, Anthony David Stephens, and 1 grandchild on the way. His siblings, RaDene (Brent) Meikle, Kayleen (Bruce) Campbell, Gary (Louise) Stephens, Edward (Loril) Stephens, MaryAnn Packer and Richard (Rubi) Stephens. He was a wonderful Uncle and is loved by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Samuel Jonathan Stephens; brother-in-law Earl Keith Sperry and nephew Kevin Campbell.



David will be missed dearly by his loving wife and family. His impact made as a husband, father uncle, son, brother, and friend is one of great worth and will be remembered in the eternities to come. Thank you, David, we love you!



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Heber City Cemetery, 680 No. 550 E., Heber City. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 12th at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.



Special thanks to the McKay Dee Hospital staff for helping him to feel comfortable. Being able to be with him was a blessing and a tender mercy from God.



Donations may be made to Myers Ogden Mortuary to help offset funeral expenses.

