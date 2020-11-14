David Suchan's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home in Parma, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home website.
Published by Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
