Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Thomas
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
David Thomas's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Minor-Morris Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Minor-Morris Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Angelus Memorial Chapel
8243 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60620
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Angelus Memorial Chapel
8243 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60620
Funeral services provided by:
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.