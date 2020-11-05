David DeAnthony Tindall passed away November 2, 2020. He was born September 13, 1986 in Ogden, Utah the son of Dee Audry Carter and David Tindall.



He enjoyed football and making people laugh. His best times were spent with friends and family especially his nephews.



David is survived by his son Ace DeAnthony Tindall; sisters Shanmel Brower and Beverly Tindall; nephews Griffin, Xzavion, and Keiji and niece Liberty.



He was preceded in death by his mother; Grandparents Arcella, Matthew and James.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.



To help with funeral expenses please click on the link below, thank you.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.