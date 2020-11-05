Menu
David DeAnthony Tindall
1986 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1986
DIED
November 2, 2020
David DeAnthony Tindall passed away November 2, 2020. He was born September 13, 1986 in Ogden, Utah the son of Dee Audry Carter and David Tindall.

He enjoyed football and making people laugh. His best times were spent with friends and family especially his nephews.

David is survived by his son Ace DeAnthony Tindall; sisters Shanmel Brower and Beverly Tindall; nephews Griffin, Xzavion, and Keiji and niece Liberty.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Grandparents Arcella, Matthew and James.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
