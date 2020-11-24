Menu
David Vogt
1949 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1949
DIED
November 19, 2020
David Vogt's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Funeral Services, LLC in Holly Hill, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd, Holly Hill 29059
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God
1771 Branchdale Hwy, Vance, South Carolina 29163
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
