David Whetstone
1955 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1955
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
David Whetstone's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Community Funeral Home website.

Published by Community Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home
