David Leon White, 82, passed away October 6, 2020, at Davis Hospital in Layton, from complications of coronavirus and pneumonia. David was born at home on April 29, 1938 in Carlin, Nevada to Fern White and Ellen Louise Ekstrom.



He graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber College. In 1957 he joined the United States Navy with a tour of duty in Cuba. In 1962 he joined the United States Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in Viet Nam. He married Joy Lucy Hart in 1957. They were later divorced. He married Catheryn Ann Cobaugh on November 26, 1966. Their marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1968.



David worked at Hill Air Force Base for 32 years as an aircraft instrument repairman. He also worked as a movie projectionist at Davis Drive-In and at Clearfield Job Corps. Dave enjoyed working on cars or anything mechanical. If it was broken, he could fix it! He also liked listening to old-time country music, reading westerns and mystery novels, and watching old television shows, especially Perry Mason. He loved playing UNO, travelling (he enjoyed a family trip to Yellowstone in August), and spending time with his family. He was so proud of his family and especially loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held positions in the Priesthood, Sunday School Presidency, and was a Scout Master. He was very proud that over the course of being a home teacher for 45 years he never missed a month visiting with his families.



Dave is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; daughter, Kimberly (Sean) Valeika; and son, David Curtis (Dawni). He had ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a sister, Linda Rae Hedge. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lawrence Michael Mumford.



A private family graveside will be held at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, friends may visit with family Monday, October 12, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Project Wounded Warrior.



We will miss you Papa! We love you!





