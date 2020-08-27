David Bruce Wolford
1941 - 2020
David Bruce Wolford passed away on August 28th, 2020 at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah.
David was born December 5, 1941 in Bancroft, Idaho. He was the third of four children born to Norman Bruce Wolford and Lois Ella Grimm. He is survived by three sisters: Nona, Peggy, and Mary Edna.
He grew up on a farm in southeast Idaho and enjoyed telling stories of sailing paper boats in the horse trough, shooting through a box of .22 shells, pushing boulders off of "Rock Mountain," and moving sprinkler pipe before football practice when he was in high school. He graduated from North Gem High School in 1960 with a class of 21 classmates.
David joined the U.S. Air Force and served at Vandenberg Air Base supporting the Atlas, Titan, and Blue Scout Missile Programs as well as serving at the Cambridge Research Laboratories in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
HIs love for the computer systems he used in the Air Force prompted him to study computer science where he received degrees from Weber State College (B.S.), Utah State University, (M.Ed.), and he was awarded a Ph.D. from Kingsfield University.
He married Anette Seaman on June 9, 1973 in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were joined by four children and made their home in Ogden, Utah.
He taught Computer Science at Snow College, Westminster College, and retired as a Professor of Computer Science from Weber State University.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Cub Scout Den Leader, Stake Seventy, Counsellor in the Elder's Quorum Presidency and served a special service mission to the Ogden East Stake.
He is survived by his wife, Anette Seaman; four children, William Scott (Mary) of West Point, and David John (Daniela), MaryElla Mitchell, and Patti (David) Deru all of Ogden; as well as sixteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home for their compassionate care in the last few weeks of David's life.
Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Ogden City Cemetery. The services will be live streamed on David's mortuary page at myers-mortuary.com.
To watch the service scroll to the bottom on the obituary page on Saturday, Aug. 29th a few minutes prior to 11 a.m.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 on Saturday August 29th at Myers Mortuary: 845 Washington Blvd in Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah which supports the Hill Aerospace Museum. Aerospaceutah.org
.
