Our gentle giant, Davin White Stott, 23, of North Ogden, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2020.



He was born on February 7, 1997 in Brigham City to Dustin White Stott and Valerie Reneen Andrews. Davin was raised in North Ogden and Tremonton, graduating from Weber High School Class of 2015, where he was on the wrestling team. Davin enjoyed playing the guitar, video gaming, camping, hunting, and fishing.



He was patient, loving, and kind. Davin was a caregiver in a group home and will be dearly missed by those he served there. He was very intelligent and loved to read. He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor and was playful and fun to be around. He never judged anyone, loved to serve others, and had a big heart full of love. He was known as Rowdy Burns , Davigeenie, and Ravenous.



Davin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his parents, Dustin (Krystal) Stott, North Ogden, and Valerie (Carl) Elgan, Farr West; siblings, Astra Maez, Farr West, and Weston and Karsyn Stott, both of North Ogden; grandparents, Gus (Sylvia) Andrews, Tremonton, and Wayne (Caryn) Stott, St. George; and his beloved dog, Maniac.



Funeral services for close friends and family will be held on Friday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Cremation care will follow services.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.