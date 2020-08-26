Davina Gray – 103- passed away August 23, 2020 in Clinton, Utah.



She was born January 28, 1917 in Scammon, Kansas to David and Ella (McNamara) Thompson.



Davina graduated for Columbus High School.



On June 13, 1942, she married Lawrence E Gray in Veloit, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 28, 1996.



She is a member of the Catholic Church and was active in the Alter Society for most of her life.



Davina was a Registered Nurse first at a hospital in Parsons, Kansas and then at McPherson County Hospital.



She loved her kids and took care of her family.



Davina is survived by her children: Janice (Jim) Astle, Kenneth (Barbara) Gray, Michael Gray, daughter-in-law Kathy Gary, 18 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 sisters; Thelma Kumisky, Clara Waggoner, 1 brother, David Thompson, 1 son, William Gray, a granddaughter, Debie Clark, and a great granddaughter, Crystal Silcott.



A special thanks to Mike, Kathy, Tim and David for always being there when needed.



A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah from 6-7 PM, followed by a Rosary from 7-8 PM. Services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, 12:00 PM at St Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 S 3900 W West Haven, Utah.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.