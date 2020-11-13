Menu
Dawn Fahl
1968 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1968
DIED
November 5, 2020
Dawn Fahl's passing at the age of 52 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Nov
16
Memorial service
8:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
