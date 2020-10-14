Dawn LeVan Holley of Woods Cross, UT passed away unexpectedly Sunday October 11, 2020. Dawn leaves behind her eternal mate, Jeremy, and two beautiful children, Jenafae and Ezekiel.
Dawn was born January 24, 1978 to Mark and Elaine LeVan. Dawn was the third of seven children which included Sisters Vaunessa, Paulette, and Erica, and Brothers Byron, Seth, and Scott. Dawn spent a good portion of her childhood in San Antonio, TX. While in school, she enjoyed orchestra and played the French Horn.
From an early age, Dawn gained a strong testimony of the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Dawn was pure in her love for her Heavenly Father and was faithful to her baptismal covenants. Because of her diligence to church and self she was able to marry and be sealed for all time and eternity to the love of her life, Jeremy, in the Mesa Arizona Temple.
During their 22 years of marriage, Dawn brought forth two children whom she loved with all her heart. Dawn enjoyed cooking and experimenting with different recipes. She was in the process of creating a cookbook to include her favorite recipes for others to enjoy.
Dawn loved her family and friends. She and Jeremy were truly life mates and were destined to spend eternity with each other. Dawn cherished her two children and brought them up to love Christ, to be faithful, and to become loving and responsible adults. She gifted them with strong purpose and convictions. Most importantly, she taught them to be kind and sincere. Dawn was an encourager and shared that gift with Jeremy. She was his helpmate and lovingly supported him in his personal and professional endeavors. She gifted him with the tools to continue on in their mission of family, love, conviction, and purpose.
Dawn will be missed by many. She is loved by all. She mattered in this world and most importantly, she mattered to us.
Dawn is preceded in death by her sister, Vaunessa LeVan, and Paternal and Maternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be held October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Ninth Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 790 West 1500 South, Woods Cross, UT., where friends may visit from 9 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, UT. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jenafae and Ezekiel's college funds at PayPal.me/holleyeducation
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.