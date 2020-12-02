Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dawn Leverette
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1954
DIED
November 19, 2020
Dawn Leverette's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home in Warrensville Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dawn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
25900 Emery Rd, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
Nov
30
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Warrensville Heights
25900 Emery Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio 44128
Funeral services provided by:
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.