Dawn Laverne Malmstom passed away August 13, 2020. Dawn was born July 28, 1944, the oldest of four children, in Washington D.C. to Clyde and Elaine Ruoti. She lived in Jerome, Idaho with the family until they moved to Bountiful, Utah where she graduated from Bountiful High School. She married Larry Malmstrom on November 4, 1962 and together they had four children: Cherise of Colorado, Sean (Michelle) Malstrom of Ogden, Chantel Baldwin of Ogden, and Shad Malmstrom of Newcastle. She has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (one on the way) of whom she was so proud of. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles and Jim Routi, and sister Diane.



Dawn worked as an Admissions Clerk for the ER at Humana Hospital in Layton for many years, where she made many lifelong friends. She got her certificate in medical coding and finished her career at Mackay Dee Hospital.



Dawn had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. Her favorite holidays were every single one of them, even the ones that you don't normally celebrate. We always had to get together for every holiday. She loved to spend all the time she could with every single person in her family and extended family. Dawn traveled many places and could make friends with the person next to her in a matter of minutes. She loved her garden and planting flowers and was proud to show them off to anyone who came over.



In lieu of funeral services we will have a celebration of life at a later time.

