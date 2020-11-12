Menu
Dawnette Kerrigan
1964 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1964
DIED
November 9, 2020
Dawnette Kerrigan's passing at the age of 56 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Family Chapel in Grants Pass, OR .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial service
2:00a.m.
Stephens Family Chapel
1629 Williams Hwy., Grants Pass, Oregon 97527
Nov
13
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Hillcrest Memorial Park
945 NE Hillcrest Drive, Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
Funeral services provided by:
Stephens Family Chapel
