Dawson Gunter
2004 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 2004
DIED
November 10, 2020
Dawson Gunter's passing at the age of 15 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello in Pocatello, ID .

Published by Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
LDS Chapel McCammon
W. 16th St., McCammon, Idaho 83205
Funeral services provided by:
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
