Dawson Smith
1998 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1998
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Dawson Smith's passing at the age of 22 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield in Redfield, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dawson in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield website.

Published by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Turton St. Joseph Catholic Church
200 East Linden Street, Turton, South Dakota 57477
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Turton St. Joseph Catholic Church
200 East Linden Street, Turton, South Dakota 57477
Funeral services provided by:
Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield
