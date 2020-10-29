Dayce Dayton Campbell



January 29, 2002 ~ October 26, 2020







It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dayce Dayton Campbell, 18, who died October 26, 2020, in Ogden, UT by taking his own life. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.



Dayce was born January 29, 2002 in Ogden, Utah. He was born to his birth mom, Shealiah Spain, at McKay Dee Hospital. At 11 months old, Dayce was placed into the home of Scott and Marci Campbell.



He was a quiet child, but had a deep belly laugh which won over so many people. He loved to eat, play in the dirt, and always be outside. His family adored him and encouraged him to try new things, speak in sentences, and learn independence. His first word, much to his mother's chagrin, was "No."



Dayce spent time meeting new friends and playing with cousins. About 10 months after Dayce's arrival, Trey joined our family. Dayce was a little skeptical about a baby brother, but once he was mobile, they were inseparable. They got into so much trouble together! Lighting matches with Kleenex, bringing home snakes and bugs and playing with nerf guns. Summertime meant going to Idaho to visit grandparents and family, camping with the sand rail and motorcycles, and swimming at the pool.



About two years later, we added Kalli to our family. Her brothers loved her and protected her but would tease her relentlessly. I think they thought it great fun to see her cry.







Dayce later attended school at Washington Terrace Elementary. He had so many beloved teachers and friends. Later he attended TH Bell Jr High and then onto Venture High School. He even spent a little time at Spectrum Academy. Later Dayce attended Bonneville High School. While there, he was fully integrated in the FFA program and he loved learning about animals and farming. He also was on the Bonneville Mountain Biking Team where they cheered him on throughout the season.



He was currently attending Post High through Canyon View and Ogden Technical College where he was enrolled in the culinary program.



Dayce loved riding motorcycles, fishing, camp fires, fireworks, Mt. Dew, cowboy boots, chicken and waffles and Halloween.



Dayce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Dayce spent a lot of time in and out of hospitals, day treatment facilities, and residential treatment centers. We are grateful for the care he received there and the strides they took to help him with his mental health struggles.



Our sweet boy will always be remembered for his ability to talk to anyone and his kind heart and gentle soul. He will forever hold a place in our hearts.



Dayce is survived by his parents Scott and Marci Campbell; brother and sister, Trey and Kalli Campbell; birth mom, Shealiah Spain and birth sister, Brittney Spain. He also has an extensive family including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who love and miss him dearly.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Riverdale 4th Ward, 5500 South 1175 West. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.



Due to COVID, we are limited in attendees. We are asking that only family and close friends be in attendance at the funeral for safety purposes. We ask that those who attend the visitation and funeral please wear a mask.



We have decided to offer a YouTube option to those who may want to support Dayce, but are limited due to health and travel restrictions. Details will be posted on my Facebook page soon.



We would like to thank all the friends and loved ones who have stopped by to offer their condolences, flowers, cards and food. We also want to thank the first responders on scene, as well as the heroic citizens who desperately tried to get Dayce off the bridge. Our hearts go out to you. I'm grateful that he was showed such compassion at the end of his life. We'd again like to thank Riverdale Police, Riverdale Fire Department, UHP, the medical staff at McKay Dee ICU, and Donor Connect. A huge shout out to our amazing crew at Philadelphia Sub Shop! Without you, this week would have been impossible! A very special thanks to the staff at Green Acres Farm! Dayce loved you guys and loved his job. Thanks for all you've done to show your support for him. We also want to share our love to all those who have offered donations, prayers, and sympathetic messages on our behalf. Your kindness overwhelms us! We are humbled and cannot express with words our deepest gratitude. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



Please help those in need and if you see someone struggling, please reach out and offer a kind word or a smile.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.