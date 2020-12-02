Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dayton Logan
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1927
DIED
October 22, 2020
Dayton Logan's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dayton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
275 Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, Georgia 30633
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 2, 2020