Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deacon Bell
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1933
DIED
November 19, 2020
Deacon Bell's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa in Tampa, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deacon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of College Hill
3838 N. 29th Street, Tampa, Florida 33610
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of College Hill
3838 N. 29th Street, Tampa, Florida 33610
Funeral services provided by:
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.