Deacon Gaines
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1935
DIED
November 21, 2020
Deacon Gaines's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. in Virginia Beach, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. website.

Published by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beach Funeral & Cremation Services
4456 Bonney Road, Va Beach, Virginia 23462
Dec
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery
5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Funeral services provided by:
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
