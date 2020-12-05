Menu
Deacon Hampton
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1943
DIED
October 10, 2020
ABOUT
United States Marine Corps
Deacon Hampton's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deacon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn website.

Published by Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.
536 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, New York 11238
Oct
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.
536 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, New York 11238
Oct
26
Interment
11:30a.m.
Calverton National Cemetery
210 Princeton Boulevard, Calverton 11933
Funeral services provided by:
Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn
