Deacon McLean
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1940
DIED
November 16, 2020
Deacon McLean's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Memorial Funeral Home in Lillington, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Memorial Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel
163 Irene Roberts Rd., Lillington, North Carolina 27546
Nov
22
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel
163 Irene Roberts Rd., Lillington, North Carolina 27546
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Memorial Funeral Home
