Deacon Morris
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1934
DIED
November 6, 2020
Deacon Morris's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah in Savannah, GA .

Published by Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Services, Inc.
510 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31405
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
