Deacon Stubbin's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bentley Carson Memorial Funeral Home in Cordele, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deacon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bentley Carson Memorial Funeral Home website.
Published by Bentley Carson Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
