Deacon Wallace
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1941
DIED
November 19, 2020
Deacon Wallace's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Jacksonville, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Soutel Chapel
5065 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, Florida 32208
Nov
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Institutional Church
215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202
Funeral services provided by:
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
